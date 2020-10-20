Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Oct 20 2020
'Change your syllabus': Twitter protests against PMC's MDCAT 2020 syllabus

Tuesday Oct 20, 2020

Hours after the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) announced the syllabus for the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) 2020, students took to social media to record their protest against the move.

The PMC had earlier said that the MDCAT exam would not contain any topic which was outside the existing syllabus of the students' respective province. 

"No NEW syllabus will be issued for NMDCAT this year," it said.

Read more: PMC releases sample paper for MDCAT 2020

However, the students, taking to Twitter, said that the PMC had included "extra topics" for the MDCAT.

Most of the students complained that the PMC had at first said that a new syllabus for the upcoming MDCAT exam would not be provided.

However, a few hours after the syllabus was made public by the Commission, several students took to Twitter to claim that "many extra topics" had been included in it roughly 20 days before the exam.

Here's what the students have to say: 

