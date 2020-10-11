Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Oct 11 2020
PMC, NUMS to ensure no topic or item outside syllabus will feature in final MDCAT exam

Sunday Oct 11, 2020

The Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) in consultation with the National University of Medical Sciences (NUMS) has decided that the syllabus for upcoming final examinations will be common to all provinces and no topic or item in exam will feature from out of the syllabus.

"The final syllabus for the examination is common to all provinces and current syllabi for medical entrance examination already announced by each of the provincial examination bodies. It will be ensured that the examination paper does not contain any items/topics which are outside the already declared syllabi of each province," read a notification from the PMC.

NUMS has been appointed by the Council to prepare the national MDCAT examination paper and undertake the scoring only while also ensuring the secrecy and security of the paper.

A Table of Specifications (TOS) committee will ensure that no topic outside the syllabi is featured in the MDCAT exams.

"All students meanwhile may proceed to continue their preparations based on the syllabus of any of the above listed examining authorities / universities. There will be no requirement for studying any additional syllabus or material and no new syllabus will be issued by PMC for this year's MDCAT," read the notification. 

