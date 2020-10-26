BRT bus develops fault a day after resumption of service

PESHAWAR: Only a day after the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) service was resumed following a month-long inspection by the experts, a bus plying on the corridor broke down on Sunday and the passengers travelling in it have to be shifted to another one.

The BRT service was suspended in mid-September due to rising incidents of fire eruption on the buses. The company experts were then asked by the provincial government to conduct an audit of the buses and after a review, the service was resumed on Saturday.

Spokesperson TransPeshawar Umair Khan played down the recent incident and said that minor faults in operations were not unusual, adding fault hampering the operation would be fixed on a top priority without any delay.

He told Independent Urdu that an issue was developed in the clutch and that has been fixed

Khan said that BRT Peshawar was a milestone project of the government, adding that TransPeshawar believed in providing the best transport services to the citizens.

The spokesperson said TransPeshawar experts and bus company experts were on toes to resolve any issue, which may emerge.

It is pertinent to mention here that no unauthorized person or vehicle is allowed inside the main corridor route of BRT.

The spokesperson urged people to follow all rules and regulations in the best interest of the public.