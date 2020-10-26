Can't connect right now! retry
Taylor Swift is the first US singer to sell a million copies in 2020

Pop sensation Taylor Swift leading the Billboard 200 chart for eight weeks straight, making it one of the numerous achievements she has bagged in 2020.

The Blank Space singer is a hit on the charts with her quarantine album Folklore that came as a surprise to a lot of her fans on July 24. Swift wrote and recorded the album during the lockdown, without hinting to her fans as to what’s cooking.

The album has also earned the title of being the first album to sell a million copies in the US in 2020. Even after eight weeks of its release, Folklore remains atop at the Billboard 200 chart. In September, Swift successfully broke the record of Whitney Houston and became the woman with most cumulative weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

The triumph of the album has also reached People’s Choice Awards, nominating the singer in three award categories: Female Artist of 2020, Album of 2020 for Folklore, and Soundtrack Song of 2020 for Only the Young on Miss Americana.

