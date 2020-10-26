Can't connect right now! retry
Halloween: Kids dressed as Trump, Melania pose with US President, First Lady

Children dressed as US President Donald Trump and US first lady Melania Trump at a Halloween event in Washington, US, October 25, 2020. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno

WASHINGTON: Looking eerily similar to US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, two kids dressed up as their real-life counterparts joined a group of excited children at a Halloween event at the White House.

The two kids who chose to be Trump and Melania at Halloween this year also posed with the president and his wife but the White House administration skipped passing out the candy at this year's festive celebration as the event was shrunk in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

Decorations and illumunations are seen during a Halloween celebration at the White House in Washington, US, October 25, 2020. AFP/Olivier Douliery

The duo paused and posed for several minutes, with Trump saying "he likes the press," before the boy was pulled away by the girl to allow the line of children to continue walking.

While a White House press release had said there were "extra precautions" for "the health and safety of all guests", neither Trump nor Melania wore a face mask at the event.

Costumed kids — including angels, pirates, astronauts, unicorns, witches, skeletons, cartoon characters, miniature, a baby Winnie the Pooh, and dinosaurs — paraded in front of the American president and the First Lady, who waved at them in appreciation, as spooky music played in the background.

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump give out candy to children at a Halloween celebration at the White House in Washington, US, October 25, 2020. AFP/Olivier Douliery
Guests take pictures as US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump greet trick or treaters during a Halloween celebration at the White House in Washington, US, October 25, 2020. AFP/Olivier Douliery
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump give out candy to children at a Halloween celebration at the White House in Washington, US, October 25, 2020. AFP/Olivier Douliery
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump give out candy to children at a Halloween celebration at the White House in Washington, US, October 25, 2020. AFP/Olivier Douliery
US President Donald Trump pumps his fist during a Halloween celebration at the White House in Washington, US, October 25, 2020. AFP/Olivier Douliery
First Lady Melania Trump attends the Halloween celebration at the White House in Washington, US, October 25, 2020. AFP/Olivier Douliery
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump give out candy to children at a Halloween celebration at the White House in Washington, US, October 25, 2020. AFP/Olivier Douliery
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump give out candy to children at a Halloween celebration at the White House in Washington, US, October 25, 2020. AFP/Olivier Douliery
The songs included Michael Jackson's "Thriller," as well theme music from Game of Thrones and The Phantom of the Opera.

In line with the theme, the White House was lit up with an orange glow, a Halloween 2020' sign on the front, and autumn-coloured leaves were put up on the columns to further underscore the mood. There were, of course, pumpkins, as well as chrysanthemums.

According to the White House announcement, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the United States Air Force Strolling Strings, and the departments of agriculture, interior, labour, education, and transportation put up various festivities at the event.

