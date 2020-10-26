PSX: Week opens on positive note as KSE 100 index gains 584 points

A trader can be seen at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) building in Karachi. Photo: PPI/Files

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) kicked off the week on a positive note on Monday, with the benchmark KSE 100 Index gaining 584.47 points to close at 41,850.47 points — up 1.42%.



An analyst note from Topline Securities attributed the positivity to the market 'cheering the decision of the FATF'. "The rally was later driven by some outstanding financial results, beating analyst expectations," the note added.



Close to 285.9 million shares had changed hands by the end of the session, with a total worth of nearly Rs16.2 billion.

A look at day's trading at the KSE 100 Index. Photo: Screengrab/PSX website

Stocks of 382 companies were traded, of which 258 gained in value, 103 declined and 21 remained unchanged.

Volumes were led by Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited (MLCF), with 48.53 million shares traded. Power Cement Limited (POWER), Fauji Cement Company Limited (FCCL), Pakistan Refinery Limited (PRL), and Unity Foods Limited (UNITY) closed out the top five symbols traded, with volumes of 38.32m, 31.2m, 30.9m, and 29.8, respectively.

MLCF share price was up 4.13%, trading at Rs43.92; POWER share price was up 8.39%, trading at Rs10.34; FCCL share price was up 7.46%, trading at Rs22.34; PRL share price was up 4.10%, trading at Rs20.04; while UNITY share price was up 1.31%, trading at Rs21.67.