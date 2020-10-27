Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Oct 27 2020
Indian actress Preetika Chauhan arrested for buying drugs in India

Tuesday Oct 27, 2020

Indian actress Preetika Chauhan. — Instagram 

Indian authorities have arrested a TV and film actress Preetika Chauhan for buying drugs in Mumbai, the Indian Express reported Sunday.

"The [Narcotics Control Bureau] also arrested three other peddlers and seized charas, MDMA, and methamphetamine. All the five accused were produced in the court on Sunday and sent to judicial custody till November 8," reported Scroll.in.

According to the publication, the NCB registered two cases in which six people were arrested under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Read more: Deepika Padukone’s friends ‘sleepless’ over risk of getting named in drug case

Meanwhile, an official from the anti-drug body informed Indian Express that after an interrogation, the drugs' supplier Faisal, 20, and Chauhan, 30, the buyer, were arrested and produced before the court.

Indian actress Rhea Chakraborty was also arrested for allegedly buying drugs for her former boyfriend, actor Sushant Singh, who died by suicide, leaving India's film industry under the spotlight for mental health as well as drug use.

Read more: Rhea Chakraborty gets bail in former boyfriend Sushant Singh's suicide case

Chakraborty was, however, granted bail on October 7.

"The authorities have also questioned Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, and Sara Ali Khan in the matter, reported Scroll.in.

