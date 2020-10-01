Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Thursday Oct 01 2020
Web Desk

Deepika Padukone’s friends ‘sleepless’ over risk of getting named in drug case

Web Desk

Thursday Oct 01, 2020

Deepika Padukone's close circle frets over the probability of them getting dragged into the entire debacle

As Bollywood star Deepika Padukone’s name gets tarnished in the drug abuse case, all those close to her are getting sleepless nights.

While they are inarguably worried about the actor’s well-being and safety, what is more concerning to them now is the probability of them getting dragged into the entire debacle as well.

As revealed by report by Filmibeat, all the stars who are in the Padmaavat actor’s close circles are photographed alongside her at various occasions while attending parties, are worried for themselves.

It was further disclosed that despite Karan Johar’s viral party video being cleared, the celebs featured in it are still anxious over the possibility of being named in the case.

The Tamasha star got embroiled in the controversy after her chats with her manager Karishma Prakash were brought up in the case. Deepika had allegedly asked for some “hash” while it was later reported that she was also the admin of a WhatsApp group about drugs. 

