Can't connect right now! retry
Sci-Tech
Tuesday Oct 27 2020
By
Web Desk

Crash Bandicoot is coming on iOS and android in Spring 2021

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 27, 2020

Crash Bandicoot featuring an endless runner is expected to have weapons crafting and base-building on the go. Screengrab: YouTube/King 

Popular PlayStation game Crash Bandicoot is expected to be available for android and IOS users in Spring 2021, said a report published by Engadget.

According to the Tech website, the developer of the game has revealed that Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! will be available for download on Android and iOS devices in spring 2021.

The game which features an endless runner is expected to have weapons crafting and base-building on the go. Apart from Crash, the game will also have fan favourites such as Coco, the goofy-looking Fake Crash and the hero’s nemesis Neo Cortex.

iOS users also have the option to pre-register for the game through the App Store. While, King, the creators of Candy Crush, had opened pre-registrations for Android users in July of this year.

The users that will sign up will get a notification when the game is available. 

The publication reported that users who have pre-registered will also get a mobile-exclusive Blue Hyena Skin from Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled on launch day.

More From Sci-Tech:

Here's how you can create a WhatsApp business account

Here's how you can create a WhatsApp business account
WhatsApp will not be free for all anymore

WhatsApp will not be free for all anymore
WhatsApp working on bringing audio, video calls to desktop version: report

WhatsApp working on bringing audio, video calls to desktop version: report
YouTube to remove videos with misinformation on coronavirus vaccine

YouTube to remove videos with misinformation on coronavirus vaccine
Here's how you can use the MagSafe charger for your iPhone 12

Here's how you can use the MagSafe charger for your iPhone 12
Here's what the price of iPhone 12 will be in Pakistan

Here's what the price of iPhone 12 will be in Pakistan
Fans outraged as Apple dumps charger, EarPods in new iPhone 12

Fans outraged as Apple dumps charger, EarPods in new iPhone 12
NASA's International Space Station to remain visible in Karachi skies till Oct 21

NASA's International Space Station to remain visible in Karachi skies till Oct 21
Microsoft may allow employees to work from home permanently: report

Microsoft may allow employees to work from home permanently: report
TikTok banned in Pakistan: Govt blocks video-sharing app's services

TikTok banned in Pakistan: Govt blocks video-sharing app's services
Apple Event: Here's how and when you can watch the iPhone 12 launch in Pakistan

Apple Event: Here's how and when you can watch the iPhone 12 launch in Pakistan

Latest

view all