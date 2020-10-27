Can't connect right now! retry
Prince Harry assured Meghan Markle he would always put their relationship first

Prince Harry, who tie the knot to Meghan Markle in 2018, had assured the then-actress that he would always put their relationship first, however, warned her that joining the royal family would ‘not be easy’.

Prince Harry, in an interview with BBC in 2017 after he and Meghan announced their engagement, that the couple had a ‘frank conversation’ where he tried to prepare her for joining the royal family saying “It’s not easy, it’s a big deal and it’s not easy for anybody.”

However, Prince Harry had assured Meghan that he would always put their relationship first.

According to Daily Star Online, the duke had said, “At the moment, for us, it's going to be making sure our relationship is always put first."

On this, the Suits actress had also said of her decision to quit acting to become a full-time royal, saying “I don't see it as giving anything up. I just see it as a change.”

"The family has been great, and over the past year and a half we've just had a really nice time getting to know them and progressively helping me feel a part of, not just the institution, but also part of the family which has been really special."

Meghan and Harry announced their engagement in November 2017 and got married in May 2018.

