Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Oct 28 2020
By
Web Desk

Emily Ratajkowski shares new snaps as she delights fans with pregnancy news

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 28, 2020

Emily Ratajkowski celebrated her pregnancy in style as she shared new pictures on Instagram after delighting fans with a happy news.

The 29-year-old supermodel also gave her fans a good look at her pregnant stomach in a black cutout dress as she appeared in New York City for the first time since announcing pregnancy.

The 'Blurred Lines' star took to her Instagram account on Tuesday to share two photos of herself wearing absolutely nothing but a pair of socks as she showed off her baby bump.

Previously, the model and actress shared a gorgeous Vogue cover on her Instagram page, announcing that she was pregnant while cutely showing off her growing baby bump.

Rajatkowski has been married to actor and producer Sebastian Bear-McClard since February 2018 and this will be their first baby together.

The star looked nothing short of fabulous as she was seen in New York City. Emily sported a black attire that accentuated her baby bump while she added a pair of red boots along with gold bracelets and hoop earring.

Emily Ratajkowski also wore a black mask for safety precautions and left her hair open in loose waves and finished the look with a pair of black sunglasses. 

More From Entertainment:

Kendall Jenner mesmerises fans with her true beauty as she shares clips from a beach

Kendall Jenner mesmerises fans with her true beauty as she shares clips from a beach
George Clooney and Amal didn't know they attended Meghan Markle and Harry wedding

George Clooney and Amal didn't know they attended Meghan Markle and Harry wedding
Meghan Markle's friend Jessica Mulroney stuns fans with new video post

Meghan Markle's friend Jessica Mulroney stuns fans with new video post
How many nepotism kids have been stabbed, raped and killed, asks Kangana Ranaut

How many nepotism kids have been stabbed, raped and killed, asks Kangana Ranaut
Shah Rukh Khan's surprising reply about Mannat leaves fans in awe

Shah Rukh Khan's surprising reply about Mannat leaves fans in awe
Johnny Depp's libel case ruling to be delivered on November 2

Johnny Depp's libel case ruling to be delivered on November 2
Camilla Parker Bowles took great pains to hide affair with Prince Charles

Camilla Parker Bowles took great pains to hide affair with Prince Charles

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to celebrate Thanksgiving with Archie, Doria Ragland in California

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to celebrate Thanksgiving with Archie, Doria Ragland in California
The worries keeping Prince William awake at night: report

The worries keeping Prince William awake at night: report
Prince William stole Prince Harry’s youth with his over protective attitude

Prince William stole Prince Harry’s youth with his over protective attitude
Indian actress stabbed thrice for refusing marriage proposal

Indian actress stabbed thrice for refusing marriage proposal
Princess Diana’s personality ‘snatched away’ by Prince Charles in the royal fold

Princess Diana’s personality ‘snatched away’ by Prince Charles in the royal fold

Latest

view all