Emily Ratajkowski shares new snaps as she delights fans with pregnancy news

Emily Ratajkowski celebrated her pregnancy in style as she shared new pictures on Instagram after delighting fans with a happy news.

The 29-year-old supermodel also gave her fans a good look at her pregnant stomach in a black cutout dress as she appeared in New York City for the first time since announcing pregnancy.



The 'Blurred Lines' star took to her Instagram account on Tuesday to share two photos of herself wearing absolutely nothing but a pair of socks as she showed off her baby bump.



Previously, the model and actress shared a gorgeous Vogue cover on her Instagram page, announcing that she was pregnant while cutely showing off her growing baby bump.

Rajatkowski has been married to actor and producer Sebastian Bear-McClard since February 2018 and this will be their first baby together.

The star looked nothing short of fabulous as she was seen in New York City. Emily sported a black attire that accentuated her baby bump while she added a pair of red boots along with gold bracelets and hoop earring.

Emily Ratajkowski also wore a black mask for safety precautions and left her hair open in loose waves and finished the look with a pair of black sunglasses.