China’s first non-career ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong assumes office

ISLAMABAD: In more than 40 years, China has designated the first non-career envoy for Pakistan as its new ambassador Nong Rong has assumed his assignment in Islamabad, The News reported on Wednesday.

The publication said that he has brought a special message of the goodwill of his country’s President Xi Jinping for the government and people of his host country that he would deliver to President Arif Alvi next week when he will be formally submitting his credentials to him.

He had attended important meetings with senior top officers, including that of the Foreign Office since his arrival.

Ambassador Nong Rong has been dealing in foreign trade and economic affairs in 29-year of his service in China in various capacities.



He was never associated with the Chinese Foreign Office but has the tremendous skill of negotiating and comprehending trade and economic matters.

Nong Rong, 53, belongs to the remote southern Chinese autonomous region of Guangxi Zhuang which is located near Vietnam’s border.

Sources in diplomatic circles told The News that Nong Rong would provide a much-needed push to the historic China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) plans which is the flagship project of its gigantic Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), connecting China with the whole world through new highways and routes.

Ambassador Nong Rong is viewed among close aides of current Chinese leadership.

The new ambassador has handed over his diplomatic documents to the Foreign Office that has enabled him to initiate his diplomatic work in Islamabad, the sources added.