MDCAT 2020: PMC directed to extend registration deadline by 4 days

Wednesday Oct 28, 2020

Court issued the directives while hearing a petition filed against the admissions policy for medical colleges developed by the PMC. Photo: File 

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday directed the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) to extend registration deadline for the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) from November 2 to November 6.

The directives were issued during the hearing of a petition challenging the admission policy adopted by PMC. The commission announced last week that aspiring doctors and dentists could apply for MDCAT by November 2 and scheduled the test for November 15. It said the tests will be administered by the National University of Medical Sciences (NUMS).

In today's hearing, PMC counsel Zeeshan Abdullah submitted a written statement before the bench, contending that the petitioners had not specified which rights were being violated. He added that the petitioners belong to a private college, alleging that they were interfering in matters concerning PMC.

Read more: SHC issues notices to PMC, others over new medical colleges admission test criteria

Arguing that the petition was based on malice, Abdullah said "section 18 of the PMC Act clarifies the admission policy".

The lawyer added that the commission has not stopped colleges in Sindh from taking additional admission tests and lamented that the provincial government failed to send its representative to inter-provincial committee meetings called to develop a joint syllabus for admission. 

Read more: PMC issues clarification regarding MDCAT in Sindh

After hearing arguments, the high court directed petitioners to submit a reply to PMC's written statement and ordered PMC counsel to ensure the commission's website was updated with the new registration deadline.

Keeping in view the strike called by lawyers, the bench adjourned hearing till November 3. 

