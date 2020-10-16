New date for MDCAT 2020 announced by PMC: test moved to November

The new date has been announced for MDCAT 2020, also known as the Medical and Dental College Admission Test, by the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC).

The MDCAT 2020 will now be held on November 15, 2020. The test will be administered by NUMS, the National University of Medical Sciences.

New date for MDCAT — what you need to know

The registration fee for MDCAT has been fixed at Rs1,500.

The PMC has announced that an online application portal will be available through the website soon.

It also announced that MDCAT examination centers will be set up across Pakistan, including Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Sindh postpones MDCAT

Earlier on Friday, the Sindh High Court (SHC) had postponed the MDCAT 2020 that was scheduled for October 18.

“Congrats to all prospective medical/dental students of Sindh. Hon Sindh High Court has postponed #Sindh #MDCAT taking place on October 18 on our petition till Federal & Provincial Govt resolve controversy over PMC Act 2020," the petitioners' lawyer had tweeted.