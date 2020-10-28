French interior minister hits out at criticism by PM Imran Khan, President Erdogan

Reuters file photos of Imran Khan (L), Macron (C) and Erdogan (R)

PARIS: French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin has in a statement hit back at Pakistan and Turkey, telling Islamabad and Ankara not to "interfere in France’s domestic affairs".

Darmanin was referring to Prime Minister Imran Khan and Turkish President Recept Teyyip Erdogan's strongly worded criticism of French President Emmanuel Macron over a statement accusing Muslims of separatism and support for offensive and blasphemous caricatures.

Both Turkish and Pakistani parliaments have passed resolutions condemning Macron’s statements and urged their governments to recall envoys from Paris.

“It should shock each one of us that foreign powers are meddling with what is going on in France,” he told France Inter Radio, adding that he was referring to Turkey and Pakistan.

PM Imran Khan had responded strongly on the issue of blasphemous caricatures and Macron’s “anti-Islam” comments and has decided to raise the issue at international forums.



According to sources, the prime minister informed the federal cabinet on Tuesday that he would write letters to Muslim world leaders and seek their support on the matter.



PM Imran Khan said that no one should be allowed to disrespect Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) in the name of freedom of expression.

Last week, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan had called for a boycott of French goods citing Macron’s anti-Islam agenda. “What is the problem of this person called Macron with Muslims and Islam? Macron needs treatment on a mental level,” Erdogan said in a speech in the central Turkish city of Kayseri.

“What else can be said to a head of state who does not understand freedom of belief and who behaves in this way to millions of people living in his country who are members of a different faith?”