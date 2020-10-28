Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Oct 28 2020
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry's speech suggests he's willing to renounce allegiance to Queen?

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 28, 2020

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle set tongues waging with  remarks about the upcoming presidential election.

The Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan Markle had urged Americans to cast their votes in a video message ahead of the November 3 election

The couple came under criticism both in US and the UK for meddling in the politics of other country.

A royal expert Victoria Arbiter recently penned an article for  honey.nine.com.au, writing "Harry's political speeches may be a "warm up for one day voting in US elections".

Arbiter said: “I don't doubt Harry's desire to be among those heading to the polls. As a newly minted California resident he's personally invested in the election's outcome in a way he never will have been before."

According to Express.co.uk, the members of the British royal family are technically allowed to vote, they choose not to out of respect for neutrality.

The website wrote that for Harry to be able to cast his ballot, he would be required to renounce his allegiance to is grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.

Commenting on Harry's video Victoria Arbiter pointed out that "while discussing the fact that he cannot vote in the US because he is not a citizen, he used the term “this election”.

She said this could be a hint that he duke plans to have that fact changed by the time the 2024 election comes around.


More From Entertainment:

Khloe Kardashian turns off Instagram comments as she shares pictures from latest trip with family

Khloe Kardashian turns off Instagram comments as she shares pictures from latest trip with family

Meghan Markle puts an end to speculations about UK return as she seeks delay to trial

Meghan Markle puts an end to speculations about UK return as she seeks delay to trial

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry broke royal traditions to keep Archie’s godparents secret?

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry broke royal traditions to keep Archie’s godparents secret?
Hailey Bieber is spreading Ariana Grande and Bella Hadid's message to youth

Hailey Bieber is spreading Ariana Grande and Bella Hadid's message to youth

Tom Parker blessed with a child after brain tumour diagnosis

Tom Parker blessed with a child after brain tumour diagnosis
Prince Philip dubbed ‘ill-tempered, rough’ by courtiers: report

Prince Philip dubbed ‘ill-tempered, rough’ by courtiers: report
Ertugrul's Aliyar Bey actor greets Muslims on Eid Milad

Ertugrul's Aliyar Bey actor greets Muslims on Eid Milad
Prince William, Kate Middleton’s Kensington abode under probe over slave trade links

Prince William, Kate Middleton’s Kensington abode under probe over slave trade links
Queen Elizabeth II to hold on to the throne despite ease in duties

Queen Elizabeth II to hold on to the throne despite ease in duties
Will Smith touches on his most 'nerve wracking' moments as an actor

Will Smith touches on his most 'nerve wracking' moments as an actor
‘Prince Harry should stop lecturing from his mansion and return’: royal critics

‘Prince Harry should stop lecturing from his mansion and return’: royal critics
Queen Elizabeth refused to let Meghan Markle, Prince Harry move in with her

Queen Elizabeth refused to let Meghan Markle, Prince Harry move in with her

Latest

view all