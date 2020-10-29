Coronavirus: Dubai issues new travel advisory for Pakistanis

The order will apply to all airlines operating flights from Pakistan to Dubai. Photo: The News/File

LAHORE: Dubai authorities have issued a new travel advisory for Pakistani travelers, The News reported on Wednesday.

The instruction reads that the COVID-19 test conducted by the laboratories that are registered with the Dubai authorities will only be accepted at the Dubai Airport.

This order will come into force immediately. It is noteworthy to mention that this order will apply to all airlines operating flights from Pakistan to Dubai.

According to the details present on the Emirates official website, all travellers to Dubai, including passengers with a connecting flight, must complete the health declaration form present on the website and submit to the staff at the check-in.

Moreover, it states that if a passenger is flying from India, Pakistan, or Bangladesh, then he/she must get a certificate from one of the labs listed in the designated laboratories document to be accepted on the flight.