Pakistanis stranded at Dubai airport to be deported

DUBAI: A decision has been taken to deport Pakistanis who arrived at Dubai airport on a visit visa and do not fulfill the new travel requirements according to the UAE's immigration laws, said the Consulate General of Pakistan in Dubai on Wednesday.



According to a statement by the consulate general, the Pakistanis stranded at the airport do not comply with the new travel requirements to the city.



Among the 304 Pakistanis stranded at the airport, 200 arrived on visit visa from Lahore.



As per the new travel requirements to Dubai, passengers need to have booked a hotel in advance, have 2,000 dirhams with them and a return ticket.



'No jobs in Pakistan'



Passengers, on the other hand, complained that they were waiting for the consulate to help but were instead being sent back to Pakistan. Some of them said that they had decided to come to Dubai after saving money as there are no jobs for them in Pakistan.



An additional 80 Pakistanis arrived at the Dubai airport on a visit visa today. These Pakistanis also do not fulfill the new travel requirements.



"The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai confirmed that the travellers were denied entry at DXB over non-compliance with entry requirements for tourist visa-holders," reported The Khaleej Times.



"It clarified that the passengers from Pakistan did not have a valid hotel reservation or a relative’s reference, nor did they have a return ticket booking, as required by the UAE’s immigration rules," stated the Khaleej Times.



The regional manager to the UAE for PIA, Shahid Mughal spoke to Khaleej Times, saying that passengers who have the required funds will be allowed to enter the country or their PROs can arrange their entry. "The rest of the passengers will be flown back to Pakistan," he said.

