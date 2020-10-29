Can't connect right now! retry
business
Thursday Oct 29 2020
By
Web Desk

PSX: Stocks take a battering, KSE 100 down more than 1,500 points in intraday trading

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 29, 2020

A trader can be seen at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) building in Karachi. Photo: PPI/Files

Stocks took a hit on Thursday as the benchmark KSE 100 Index shredded more than 1,500 points as the market saw sustained selling pressure.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange ended on a negative note, with the benchmark KSE-100 index losing 1,598 points, or 3.88%, by the halfway mark of the trading session to reach 39,588.

234.8 million shares changed had hands by the middle of the session, with a total worth of nearly Rs9.7 billion.

Stocks of 348 companies were traded, of which 39 gained in value, 299 declined and 10 remained unchanged.

Volumes were led by Unity Foods Ltd, with 39.9 million shares traded. Pakistan International Bulk Terminal (PIBTL), Hascol, Maple Leaf Cement Factory Ltd (MLCF) and Fauji Cement Company Ltd (FCCL) closed out the top five symbols traded, with volumes of 25.7m, 24.5m, 20.05m and 17.8 m, respectively.

Unity was down 0.82%, trading at Rs22.98; PIBTL was down 4.98%, trading at Rs12.60; Hascol was down 7.24%, trading at Rs14.74; MLCF was down 2.18%, trading at Rs41.70; while FCCL was down 2.36%, trading at Rs21.10.

More From Business:

FBR initiates inquiry against sugar mills

FBR initiates inquiry against sugar mills
October 29: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market opening update

October 29: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market opening update
USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on October 29

USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on October 29
PSX: KSE 100 sees selling pressure but market remains over 41,000

PSX: KSE 100 sees selling pressure but market remains over 41,000
PTI govt's delayed decisions cost people Rs404b: report

PTI govt's delayed decisions cost people Rs404b: report
October 28: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market closing update

October 28: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market closing update
USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on October 28

USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on October 28
PSX: KSE 100 ends day on negative note, but remains over 41,000

PSX: KSE 100 ends day on negative note, but remains over 41,000
Pakistan registers over 900 companies in a day

Pakistan registers over 900 companies in a day
SBP makes remitting disinvestment proceeds easier to help attract FDI

SBP makes remitting disinvestment proceeds easier to help attract FDI
October 27: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market closing update

October 27: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market closing update
USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on October 27

USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on October 27

Latest

view all