PSX: Stocks take a battering, KSE 100 down more than 1,500 points in intraday trading

Stocks took a hit on Thursday as the benchmark KSE 100 Index shredded more than 1,500 points as the market saw sustained selling pressure.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange ended on a negative note, with the benchmark KSE-100 index losing 1,598 points, or 3.88%, by the halfway mark of the trading session to reach 39,588.

234.8 million shares changed had hands by the middle of the session, with a total worth of nearly Rs9.7 billion.

Stocks of 348 companies were traded, of which 39 gained in value, 299 declined and 10 remained unchanged.

Volumes were led by Unity Foods Ltd, with 39.9 million shares traded. Pakistan International Bulk Terminal (PIBTL), Hascol, Maple Leaf Cement Factory Ltd (MLCF) and Fauji Cement Company Ltd (FCCL) closed out the top five symbols traded, with volumes of 25.7m, 24.5m, 20.05m and 17.8 m, respectively.

Unity was down 0.82%, trading at Rs22.98; PIBTL was down 4.98%, trading at Rs12.60; Hascol was down 7.24%, trading at Rs14.74; MLCF was down 2.18%, trading at Rs41.70; while FCCL was down 2.36%, trading at Rs21.10.