Jannat Mirza says 'no competition' on TikTok

Jannat Mirza has recently amassed over 20 million followers on TikTok. — Photo courtesy Instagram

In another interactive session with fans on Instagram, top Pakistani TikToker Jannat Mirza has revealed that she doesn’t feel there's any "competition" on the Chinese video-sharing application and has only ever known love from her fans.



She said that she feels elated and indebted to her fans for making her the most-followed TikToker in Pakistan.

Responding to a fan's question on how she feels when she is bashed unapologetically on social media, Mirza said that she never minds healthy roasting or criticism from Youtubers and her fellow Tiktokers.

However, she urged people to refrain from using abusive language. "It's their [roasters] job to roast. So let them have fun with that. But abusing someone is not a good thing... You can roast me but abusing someone for no reason is not okay!" the famous TikToker wrote.

Mirza also disclosed that her upcoming film "Baajrey Di Raakhi" will be released in 2021.

Opening up about her family, she said that her mother has Pathan roots, whereas her father is a "Mirza".

The TikTok celebrity also said that she is not jealous of anyone and holds no animosity against anyone in the industry.



"Hassad karke kya milna hai, jitna mila hai usme khush raho (What will one ever get out of envy? One should be thankful for whatever they have)," Mirza wrote on her Instagram story.