Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Oct 16 2020
By
Web Desk

Jannat Mirza reveals why she is moving to Japan

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 16, 2020

Jannat Mirza announced earlier that she is leaving Pakistan for good

Jannat Mirza came forth revealing the actual reason behind her plans of moving outside Pakistan and settling in Japan.

The TikTok star had earlier sent her fans into tizzy when she said she is leaving the country for good. 

The news left Mirza's massive following of over 10 million devastated, making them wonder about the reason that prompted her to move abroad.

While interacting with a fan over the matter, Mirza revealed she is heartbroken over the 'sick mentality' of people living in Pakistan.

She confirmed the news in response to a fan's query, who asked her why she is leaving her homeland and moving to Japan.

"Jannat why u and Alishba ignoring this text. 'Why r u moving to Japan [sic],'" the fan had asked.

To this, Mirza replied, "Ku k Pakistan bht pyara or acha hai lekin Pakistan k logo ki mentality achi nhi (Because Pakistan is beautiful, but the mindset of its people isn't)."

Mirza's decision of moving elsewhere has sparked frenzy amongst her fans, and many believe its related to the sudden ban of Chinese app TikTok in Pakistan.

Mirza rose to fame in the country through the video-sharing app and amassed a staggering following in a short span.

She is also the first TikTok user to hit over 10 million fans in Pakistan.

More From Entertainment:

Demi Lovato's equation with Mod Sun revealed after duo sparked romance buzz

Demi Lovato's equation with Mod Sun revealed after duo sparked romance buzz

Meghan Markle was royalty even before she wed Prince Harry, claims estranged half-brother

Meghan Markle was royalty even before she wed Prince Harry, claims estranged half-brother

Prince Harry's sudden outburst on Queen Elizabeth during Meghan Markle's royal tiara selection

Prince Harry's sudden outburst on Queen Elizabeth during Meghan Markle's royal tiara selection
Nicki Minaj reveals she gave birth to a baby boy with husband Kenneth Petty

Nicki Minaj reveals she gave birth to a baby boy with husband Kenneth Petty
Cardi B reunites with Offset amid divorce leaving fans baffled

Cardi B reunites with Offset amid divorce leaving fans baffled

Meghan Markle's Vogue appearance angered royals, says Queen's author

Meghan Markle's Vogue appearance angered royals, says Queen's author
Nicole Poturalski knocks at Brad Pitt's heart with her new stunning post

Nicole Poturalski knocks at Brad Pitt's heart with her new stunning post
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle win hearts of locals during secret date night in Montecito

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle win hearts of locals during secret date night in Montecito
'Vikings' actor who played Lagertha shares release date of her new show

'Vikings' actor who played Lagertha shares release date of her new show
Ayeza Khan narrates tales of eastern heritage, appears as fashion icon in new photoshoot

Ayeza Khan narrates tales of eastern heritage, appears as fashion icon in new photoshoot
Fawad Khan and Sadaf Khan welcome third child

Fawad Khan and Sadaf Khan welcome third child
Piers Morgan's royal snub to Meghan Markle: She ‘can’t have it all’

Piers Morgan's royal snub to Meghan Markle: She ‘can’t have it all’

Latest

view all