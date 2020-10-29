French consulate in Jeddah: Saudi man arrested for attacking guard 'with sharp tool'

DUBAI: A man has been arrested for allegedly attacking a guard "with sharp tool" at the French consulate in Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah, the Kingdom's media and Parisian embassy confirmed on Thursday.

State media reported that a Saudi citizen managed to wound a guard in a suspected knife attack at the French consulate.

The embassy, on the other hand, said the guard at the French consulate in Jeddah "was taken to hospital and his life is not in danger".

"The assailant was apprehended by Saudi security forces immediately after the attack," they added.

France knife attack

The incident at the French consulate in Jeddah comes almost an hour after another stabbing attack in Nice in southern France, where a man wielding a knife killed at least three people and wounded several others.

Police detained the attacker and France's national anti-terror prosecutors confirmed they have opened a murder inquiry.



Nice Mayor Christian Estrosi told journalists near the basilica that the assailant kept repeating the same words. "I can confirm everything lets us think this was a terror attack in the Notre-Dame Basilica", he said on Twitter.



Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin called an emergency meeting, urging people to avoid the crime scene where a "police operation" was in progress.

