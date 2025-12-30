 
Dubai sets historic record as licence plate auction crosses AED1bn

Most expensive plate at auction was BB12, which sold for AED9.66 million (about Rs734 million)

By
Sibt-e-Arif
|

December 30, 2025

Auction of luxury vehicle licence plates, organised by Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority. — X/@rta_dubai

DUBAI: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has set a new record after selling luxury vehicle licence plates worth more than AED1.09 billion, highlighting the Emirate’s continued appetite for ultra-premium motoring status symbols.

The sales were recorded at the RTA’s 120th open licence plate auction, where 90 special plates featuring two- to five-digit combinations were offered for bidding.

The total proceeds amounted to over AED1.09 billion, equivalent to roughly Rs8.28 billion, making it the largest licence plate auction ever held in Dubai.

The most expensive plate at the auction was BB12, which sold for AED9.66 million (about Rs734 million).

Another high-value plate, AA25, fetched more than AED8 million, equal to approximately Rs630 million.

Among other premium sales, BB30 was sold for AED6.74 million (around Rs512 million), while CC100 went for AED4.21 million, or nearly Rs319 million.

Dubai licence plate auctions regularly attract wealthy collectors and car enthusiasts, with low-digit and distinctive combinations often viewed as symbols of prestige and investment assets alongside luxury vehicles.

