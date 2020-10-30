Can't connect right now! retry
Five-year-old allegedly raped by teenager in India's UP

Friday Oct 30, 2020

A five-years old girl was allegedly raped by a teenager in a village in India's Uttar Pradesh, India TV reported. 

The police said the minor was playing outside her house when the 15-year-old neighbour took her to an abandoned site and sexually assaulted her. 

The five-year-old narrated the ordeal to her mother following which a police complaint was filed and a case registered. 

A police official told India Tv that the suspect had been detained while authorities conducted medical examination of the minor. 

Investigations are underway.

