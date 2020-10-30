Five-year-old allegedly raped by teenager in India's UP

A Reuters file image of a girl child.

A five-years old girl was allegedly raped by a teenager in a village in India's Uttar Pradesh, India TV reported.

The police said the minor was playing outside her house when the 15-year-old neighbour took her to an abandoned site and sexually assaulted her.

The five-year-old narrated the ordeal to her mother following which a police complaint was filed and a case registered.

A police official told India Tv that the suspect had been detained while authorities conducted medical examination of the minor.

Investigations are underway.