Five-year-old allegedly raped by teenager in India's UP

Friday Oct 30, 2020
A five-years old girl was allegedly raped by a teenager in a village in India's Uttar Pradesh, India TV reported.
The police said the minor was playing outside her house when the 15-year-old neighbour took her to an abandoned site and sexually assaulted her.
The five-year-old narrated the ordeal to her mother following which a police complaint was filed and a case registered.
A police official told India Tv that the suspect had been detained while authorities conducted medical examination of the minor.
Investigations are underway.