pakistan
Monday Oct 26 2020
4 men gang rape Chiniot university student at gunpoint, say police

Monday Oct 26, 2020

Another gang rape incident took place in the country when four men subjected a Chiniot university student to sexual assault at gunpoint, police said Monday.

According to DPO Chiniot, the victim's class fellow tricked her into visiting his village, where he, along with his friends, allegedly raped her.

Read more: Another 'rape and robbery' incident takes place in Punjab

Police have arrested the main suspect and registered a case against the incident, whereas the search for the rest of the suspects remains underway.

