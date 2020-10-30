Earthquake in Turkey: 4 killed, several injured as 7.0-magnitude tremor topples buildings

Panicked residents come out into the open as the earthquake in Turkey destroys several buildings. Photo: Anadolu Agency via Getty

A 7.0-magnitude earthquake rocked Turkey and Greece on Friday off the former's Aegean coast north of the Greek island of Samos.



This was revealed by the US Geological Survey (USGS) which added that tremors were felt as far away as Istanbul and Athens.

Key points

No loss of life yet reported

US Geological Survey says it was a 7.0-magnitude earthquake

Tremors felt in Greece too

Earthquake epicentre off the coast of the Izmir province, says AFAD

High tidal wave warnings were in place in Samos

The epicentre has been identified some 17 km (11 miles) off the coast of the Izmir province, at a depth of 16 km, said Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD). The U.S. Geological Survey said the depth was 10 km and that the epicentre was 33.5 km off Turkey's coast.

Residents of the Greek island of Samos, which has a population of about 45,000, were urged to stay away from coastal areas, Eftyhmios Lekkas, head of Greece's organisation for anti-seismic planning, told Greece's Skai TV.

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan tweeted: "Get well soon İzmir."

"With all the means of our state, we stand by our citizens affected by the earthquake. We took action to start the necessary work in the region with all our relevant institutions and ministers," Erdogan said.

"It was a very big earthquake, it's difficult to have a bigger one," said Lekkas.

Ali Yerlikaya, the governor of Istanbul, where the quake was also felt, said there were no negative reports.

No casualties have so far been reported but images of buildings reduced to rubble by the earthquake started doing the rounds on social media.



Videos of people searching through various buildings' debris went viral on social media as well. However, these videos could not be verified.







— Additional reporting by Reuters

