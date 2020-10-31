Shakira cries out for families separated at the border: ‘who answers their cries?’

Shakira spoke directly to those with bleeding hearts when she highlighted the plight of young children who have been ripped from their mothers arms at US borders.

"This is not about politics," the singer made began by saying in her essay for Time magazine. "There is simply no justification for the harm caused to these innocent children, and the people responsible for this cruel policy must be held accountable."



In her note the 90’s pop icon pointed towards the need of the hour and explained how "If there was ever a time to show greater compassion to the immigrants in our communities, it’s right now.”

"During a pandemic that has already taken so much from us, immigrants are often the ones who have been on the frontlines, performing the essential work to keep us healthy and safe — often in dangerous conditions and for wages that are far too low. The last thing they deserve is to have their families broken apart."

Touching on her own feelings regarding the matter, Shakira tugged at the heart strings of mothers and families when she said, "As a mother, I think about my youngest son, who is now 5. I think about how he cries for me when he skins his knee, and the pain I feel if I am not there to comfort him. Who answers the cries of the children left without their parents?”

"I cannot imagine the pain I would feel not knowing where my son was and whether he was safe, or the fear that these children must endure and the emotional scarring that is inflicted upon them."

Shakira concluded by saying, "Every child deserves to have their basic needs met, to receive an education and to be surrounded by caring and nurturing adults. The trauma that these children are experiencing every second they remain separated from their parents will stay with them for life."