AED to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on October 31

UAE Dirham rates in Pakistan's currency market on Saturday.

The buying rate of UAE Dirham was Rs43 while it was sold at Rs43.5 at the opening of trading in Pakistan’s currency market on Saturday, October 31.

Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the open market today.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.