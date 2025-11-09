Dubai's economy grows 4.4% in first half of 2025

A general view of Dubai Downtown showing world's tallest building Burj Al Khalifa, in Dubai United Arab Emirates.— Reuters

DUBAI: Dubai’s economy expanded by 4.4% in the first half of 2025, driven by a surge in tourism, real estate, and construction, Dubai’s Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed announced on Sunday.

In a post on X, Sheikh Hamdan said Dubai’s gross domestic product (GDP) reached Dh241 billion (around Rs1.8 trillion) during the six months ending June 2025.

He said the Emirate “continues to advance a future-focused model of innovation, diversification and global competitiveness,” adding that the results reflect the “combined efforts of the public and private sectors.”

The growth in the second quarter alone was 4.7%, taking GDP to Dh122 billion (Rs920 billion), moving Dubai closer to its D33 Economic Agenda goals — which aim to double the Emirate’s economy to Dh32 trillion (Rs240 trillion) within a decade.

According to Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), the emirate hosted 12.54 million international visitors in the first eight months of 2025 — a 5% increase year-on-year.

Dubai International Airport expects to handle 95.3 million passengers this year and to surpass 100 million within 18 months, officials said.

The property sector also witnessed record activity with 125,538 real estate transactions worth Dh431 billion (Rs3.25 trillion) during the first half of the year, as 59,000 new investors entered the market.

The health sector recorded the fastest growth at 20%, followed by construction (8.5%), real estate (7%), financial and insurance (6.7%), and information and communications (5.3%).