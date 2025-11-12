Pakistan receives second US crude oil shipment

This picture taken on shows a view of an oil tanker on October 31, 2022.— AFP/File

Tanker MT Albany berths at Cnergyico's SPM terminal near Hub.

Vessel carrying 1m barrels of premium West Texas Intermediate.

Reflects change in traditional reliance on Middle Eastern suppliers.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's energy landscape is undergoing a strategic recalibration with the arrival of its second shipment of American crude oil, signalling a pivotal shift in the nation’s quest for energy security and economic efficiency, The News reported on Wednesday.

The tanker MT Albany, laden with one million barrels of premium West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude, successfully berthed at Cnergyico's offshore Single Point Mooring (SPM) terminal near Hub, Balochistan, on November 10, 2025.

This delivery is not an isolated event but part of a carefully structured energy corridor between Pakistan and the United States. It follows the landmark first shipment in October and precedes a third cargo scheduled for January 2026.

Cumulatively, these three shipments represent a strategic investment of over $200 million, moving Pakistan beyond its traditional reliance on Middle Eastern suppliers like Saudi Arabia and the UAE. This diversification is a core component of a broader US-Pakistan trade agreement aimed at strengthening bilateral economic cooperation.

The feasibility of this transcontinental energy trade hinges on a critical piece of infrastructure: Cnergyico's deep-water SPM terminal. Unlike the shallow ports of Karachi, which are limited to smaller vessels, this terminal can accommodate massive Aframax and Suezmax tankers.

This capability is a game-changer for vessel economics, as importing larger cargoes significantly reduces the per-barrel freight cost, making long-haul shipments financially viable.

The economic calculus is further strengthened by the specific qualities of WTI crude. As a light, sweet crude, it is not only easier and cheaper to refine into high-value products like gasoline and diesel but also produces lower emissions. Crucially, WTI frequently trades at a discount to the Dubai/Oman benchmark, which is used to price Middle Eastern crude.

This price differential often offsets the higher transportation costs from the U.S. Gulf Coast, making the landed cost of American oil highly competitive. Cnergyico's strategy to process exclusively low-sulfur crudes like WTI and Nigeria's Bonny Light through this period underscores a dual focus on economic optimisation and environmental performance.

This successful foray into the Atlantic Basin crude market demonstrates how strategic infrastructure, coupled with astute market analysis, can reshape a nation’s import strategy. It enhances Pakistan's negotiating power with traditional suppliers, insulates its economy from regional volatility, and lays the groundwork for a more resilient, competitive, and cleaner energy future.