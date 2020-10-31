World mourns loss of legendary actor Sean Connery

In this file photo taken on October 22, 1982 British actor Sean Connery poses in Nice during the making of the film "Never say, never again". — AFP

Soon after the shocking news broke of the passing away on Saturday of legendary actor Sean Connery, entertainment figures from around the world expressed their grief via tributes on social media.

'He defined an era and a style' — Daniel Craig

Actor Daniel Craig, who holds presently carries the James Bond mantle, issued a statement which was posted by the franchise. "It is with such sadness that I heard of the passing of one of the true greats of cinema," the statement quoted Craig as saying. Craig said that Connery will be remembered as Bond "and so much more".



"He defined an era and a style. The wit and charm he portrayed on screen could be measured in mega watts; he helped create the modern blockbuster," said the actor, adding that Connery will "continue to influence actors and filmmakers alike for years to come".



'Legend on screen and off' — Hugh Jackman

Hollywood actor Hugh Jackman said he grew up "idolising" Connery.



"A legend on screen, and off. Rest in peace," he wrote.



'Exceeded all expectations' — Liam Cunningham



Liam Cunningham, who co-starred alongside Connery in First Knight recalled: "This man was really good to me. They say don't meet your heroes. He exceeded all expectations. RIP Sean."



'Best James Bond ever!' — Adnan Sami



Singer Adnan Sami said he was "heartbroken" over the news.

"This is so heartbreaking. Sir Sean Connery, one of my childhood favourite actors has passed away."

Sami said he "was indeed the best James Bond ever!!".



'Epitome of grace' — Ali Zafar

Singer/Actor Ali Zafar noting that Connery was "the original 007", said that he was "the epitome of grace".



'Like losing dad again' — Kevin Smith

American filmmaker Kevin Smith said the death was like losing his own dad again.

Sharing the great space Connery occupied in his relationship with his dad, he wrote: "He was my dad's James Bond, so dad supported Mr Connery's career his entire life, always taking me to see any movie his fave actor was in."

He said he has "sweet memories" of watching his father watch his "movie idol".



"So Sean Connery's passing also feels like I'm losing dad again. RIP, Dr Jones," he said



'He WAS James Bond, the rest were imposters' — Piers Morgan

English journalist and broadcaster Piers Morgan said George Lazenby — who took over as 007 after Connery retired from the role — was right when he told him: "Sean Connery WAS James Bond, the rest of us were just imposters."



'Such legends come rare' — Lata Mangeshkar

An icon in her own right, Bollywood playback singer Lata Mangeskhar said she is "deeply saddened" to hear that Sean Connery is no more.

"The perfect Bond who enthralled the audiences and stood tall as one of the most charismatic personalities in the entertainment industry. Such legends come rare! Heartfelt condolences," she wrote.





