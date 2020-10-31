James Bond actor Sean Connery passes away

Actor Sean Connery arrives for the Edinburgh International Film Festival opening night showing of the animated movie 'The Illusionist' at the Festival Theatre in Edinburgh, Scotland. Photo: Reuters/File

Scottish actor Sean Connery, known for his portrayal of James Bond, passed away on Saturday, reported the BBC citing family sources.

He died peacefully in his sleep, while in the Bahamas, having been "unwell for some time", his son said, according to BBC.



Connery, who died at the age of 90, gave life to the James Bond character and played the iconic role in seven movies. Bond fans, in a recent poll carried out by the Radio Times, had declared Sean Connery as the best James Bond ever.

Producers Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli reacted with grief over the news, saying they will be "forever grateful" to the actor for having made the Bond film series the success that it is.



The actor was the first to play Bond in Dr No in 1962 after which From Russia With Love, Goldfinger, Thunderball, You Only Live Twice and Diamonds Are Forever followed.



Sean Connery as the James Bond. Photo: Pinterest

Apart from the James Bond films, Connery featured in several famous movies including, Never Say Never Again, Highlander, The Untouchables, Medicine Man, The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen.

The actor won multiple awards for his acting including the famed Academy award, commonly known as the Oscars, for his role of Jimmy Malone in the film The Untouchables. The actor also won two Bafta awards and three Golden Globes.

He was born on August 25, 1930 and had served in the British Navy during World War 2. Connery was knighted by UK's monarch Queen Elizabeth in 2000.

Connery is survived by son Jason Connery, who was born from his first marriage with actress Diane Cilento.

Jason Connery said his father "had many of his family who could be in the Bahamas around him" when he died overnight.

He said: "We are all working at understanding this huge event as it only happened so recently, even though my dad has been unwell for some time.

"A sad day for all who knew and loved my dad and a sad loss for all people around the world who enjoyed the wonderful gift he had as an actor."