Saturday Oct 31 2020
Pakistan's Aleem Dar to get another honour as umpire tomorrow

Saturday Oct 31, 2020

The 51-year-old stands in his 129th Test match as on-field umpire. — AFP/Files

KARACHI: Pakistani cricket umpire Aleem Dar is going to set another record when he will officiate the second One-day International between Pakistan and Zimbabwe at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Dar will set the record of supervising the highest number of One-day Internationals in the world.

The match scheduled to be played at Rawalpindi tomorrow will be his 210th One-day International during his illustrious career as an umpire.

Last year, Dar set the record of supervising the most Test matches when he stood in his 129th Test — played between Australia and New Zealand in December.

Born on June 6, 1968, in Jhang, Aleem Dar is a member of the Elite Panel of ICC Umpires. He had also played first-class cricket before becoming an umpire.

Dar has also won the David Shepherd Trophy as the best umpire of the year for three years in a row from 2009 to 2011, after being nominated twice in 2005 and 2006.


