UAE woman fined Rs0.65m for calling man 'shameless' in public

The civil court, in addition to court fees, ordered the defendant to pay Dh15,000 in compensation. Photo: File

ABU DHABI: A woman has been slammed with Dh15, 000 (Rs0.65 million) fine after she had called a young man ‘impolite and shameless’ in a public space, The News reported citing foreign media on Sunday.

The verdict was announced by the Abu Dhabi Court of Appeals, according to which, the defendant had called a young man ‘impolite and shameless’ in a mall.

Following the incident, the man filed a complaint against the woman, followed up with a civil suit claiming Dh100,000 in moral damages.

The civil court, in addition to court fees, ordered the defendant to pay Dh15,000 in compensation.

The woman, however, appealed the ruling, saying that the man had attempted to stalk her daughter and pass on his contact details to her.

The appellate court rejected this appeal, citing a lack of evidence that showed provocation by the young man.