Sunday Nov 01 2020
Web Desk

Hailey Bieber expresses her views about Ariana Grande's new album 'Positions'

Web Desk

Sunday Nov 01, 2020

Ariana Grande on Friday dropped her third album in three years days after  releasing the title track “positions”.

 “Love u so much i am so so grateful and excited,” she wrote on Instagram hours before the album’s release. “can’t stop cryin. hooooooooooo.”

Justin Bieber's wife Hailey Bieber was among millions of people who took to social media to express their views about Ariana' new album.

"This album goes so crazy," Hailey wrote to her Instagram stories while re-sharing Ariana's post about the album's arrival.


