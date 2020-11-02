Rs25,000 prize bond draw result: November 2, 2020 - List of draw 35

Rs25,000 prize bond draw is scheduled to be held today in Peshawar. File photo

PESHAWAR: The 35th draw for the prize bond, worth Rs25,000, would be held in Peshawar on Monday, November 2, 2020.

The first lucky winner will get a prize of Rs50 million while three prizes of Rs15 million each have been reserved for the second position holders.

Similarly, the third prize of Rs312,000/- will be awarded to each of the 1696 lucky winners.

The results of the prize bond will be published on Geo.tv as soon as they are announced by the Central Directorate of National Savings.