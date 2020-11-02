Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Nov 02 2020
Rs7,500 prize bond draw result: November 2, 2020 - List of draw 84

Monday Nov 02, 2020

KARACHI: The 84th draw for the prize bond, worth Rs7,500, will held in Karachi on Monday, November 2, 2020.

The first lucky winner will get a prize of Rs15 million while three prizes of Rs5 million each have been reserved for the second position holders.

Read more: Prize Bond Schedule 2020 – Prize Bond Draw List, Date & Venue

Similarly, the third prize of Rs93,000/- will be awarded to each of the 1696 lucky winners.

The results of the prize bond will be published on Geo.tv as soon as they are announced by the Central Directorate of National Savings.

