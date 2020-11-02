'Giant in journalism': British correspondent Robert Fisk dies at 74

Robert Fisk joined the London Independent in 1989 and continued to work for that publication until his death. Photo Courtesy: Irish Times

Veteran journalist Robert Fisk passed away at the age of 74 at a hospital in Dublin on Monday.

According to Irish Times, Fisk was admitted to St Vincent's Hospital on Friday after suffering a suspected stroke.

Fisk lived in and covered the Arab world for more than 40 years. He reported the Syria-Lebanon war, five Israeli invasions, the Iran-Iraq war, Soviet invasion of Afghanistan, the Algerian civil war, Saddam Hussain's invasion of Kuwait, the Bosnian and Kosovo wars, the American invasion and occupation of Iran and the 2011 Arab revolutions.

He was currently The Independent's Middle East correspondent and was planning a trip to the region before his death.

Fisk was one of the most highly regarded and controversial British journalists, describe as "probably the most famous foreign correspondent in Britain" by The New York Times in 2005.

His journalism career started at Sunday Express in London. Fisk moved to Belfast in 1972 when he joined London Times as Northern Ireland correspondent. He did a PhD from Trinity College and completed a thesis on Ireland's neutrality during World War II.

Fisk then briefly covered Portugal for the Times before moving to Beirut to report on the Middle East.

The British correspondent received many awards over the course of his career including the Orwell Prize for Journalism, British Press Awards International Journalist of the Year and Foreign Reporter of the Year on multiple occasions.

Fisk was also given honorary degrees and doctorates from universities in several countries. In 2009, the Trinity College Dublin's Historical Society awarded him a gold medal for making significant contribution in public sphere to push the society's ideals of public discourse.

His most acknowledged books include The Point of No Return: The Strike Which Broke the British in Ulster, Pity the Nation: Lebanon at War and The Great War for Civilisation – The Conquest of the Middle East.

Condolences

Condolences poured in as the news of Fisk's death was confirmed.



