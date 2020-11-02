Kabul University: Pakistan condemns 'mindless' attack

Policemen stand guard at an entrance gate of the Kabul University in Kabul on November 2, 2020. Gunmen stormed Kabul university on November 2 ahead of the opening of an Iranian book fair, firing shots and sending students fleeing. — AFP

Pakistan on Monday strongly condemned the "mindless attack at Kabul University", that has resulted in the loss of 19 people and injuries to many more.



"This act of terrorism is particularly despicable as it targeted an institution of learning," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement, hours after the attack.

The Foreign Office extended its deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to the wounded.

The foreign ministry said that Pakistan's thoughts and prayers were with the Afghan people in this hour of grief and sorrow.

"Pakistan condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and will continue to support a peaceful and stable Afghanistan," the statement added.

Nineteen people were killed and 22 were left injured after a six-hour-long gunbattle between Afghanistan's security forces and armed assailants at Kabul University came to an end, the country's interior ministry had said.

The ministry said that three people were involved in the attack. Among the three militants, two were killed during the exchange of fire while one was a suicide bomber.

Students of the Kabul University escaped the compound with many climbing the boundary walls after the three assailants stormed the varsity, Tolo News said, citing sources. The attack took place as several senior government officials were expected to attend the opening of an Iranian book fair.

The Taliban said they were not involved in the attack on the university.

