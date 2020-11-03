Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's son Archie may bring Queen and other royals back together

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's son Archie, who's a darling to the Queen and other royals, can melt hearts of the family to bring them back together in near future.

The Duke and Duchess, who settled in the United States with their 18-month-old son after stepping down as senior royals in March, would soon be seen with the Queen and the Cambridges as the entire family wants to see its sweetie pie Archie in palace this holiday season.

Harry and Meghan have not finalized any specific plans yet for the holiday period.

On the other hand, Queen Elizabeth is reportedly planning to host a royal family group therapy session over the holidays to end year-long rift within.

The Queen reportedly wants to remove differences within the royal family by holding a counseling session during upcoming vacations.

The Queen, according to a report, has also asked Meghan and Harry to join the family for the event. But, the Palace hasn't confirmed anything about this.