Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 03 2020
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's son Archie may bring Queen and other royals back together

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 03, 2020

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's son Archie, who's a darling to the Queen and other royals, can melt hearts of the family to bring them back together in near future.

The Duke and Duchess, who settled in the United States with their 18-month-old son after stepping down as senior royals in March, would soon be seen with the Queen and the Cambridges as the entire family wants to see its sweetie pie Archie in palace this holiday season.

Harry and Meghan have not finalized any specific plans yet for the holiday period.

On the other hand, Queen Elizabeth is reportedly planning to host a royal family group therapy session over the holidays to end year-long rift within.

The Queen reportedly wants to remove differences within the royal family by holding a counseling session during upcoming vacations.

The Queen, according to a report, has also asked Meghan and Harry to join the family for the event. But, the Palace hasn't confirmed anything about this.

More From Entertainment:

Kylie Jenner stings fans with her new look at Kendall's birthday party

Kylie Jenner stings fans with her new look at Kendall's birthday party
Queen Elizabeth summons Meghan Marle and Harry to join festivities: report

Queen Elizabeth summons Meghan Marle and Harry to join festivities: report

Eminem's new video wins the internet

Eminem's new video wins the internet

Amber Heard recommends Americans read 'On Tyranny'

Amber Heard recommends Americans read 'On Tyranny'

Meghan Markle ready to make history as a royal with her latest move

Meghan Markle ready to make history as a royal with her latest move
Jennifer Aniston wants fans to pay heed to John F. Kennedy's inaugural address

Jennifer Aniston wants fans to pay heed to John F. Kennedy's inaugural address
Prince William kept his Covid-19 test result secret after positive diagnosis

Prince William kept his Covid-19 test result secret after positive diagnosis
Sofia Richie attends Kendall Jenner's party to tease her ex Scott Disick?

Sofia Richie attends Kendall Jenner's party to tease her ex Scott Disick?
Ruling against Johnny Depp called unfair

Ruling against Johnny Depp called unfair

Johnny Depp loses libel case against NGN newspapers over 'wife beater' claims

Johnny Depp loses libel case against NGN newspapers over 'wife beater' claims
Prince Charles's popularity to soar once he takes over throne from Queen Elizabeth

Prince Charles's popularity to soar once he takes over throne from Queen Elizabeth
Prince Charles and Camilla's affair left Harry and William 'deeply affected'

Prince Charles and Camilla's affair left Harry and William 'deeply affected'

Latest

view all