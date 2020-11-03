WATCH: NASA announces night sky watching tips for November 2020

United State's National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has announced night sky watching tips for November, where people can see the Pleiades, the Moon with Jupiter and Saturn, and Earthshine.



What is the Pleiades?

According to NASA, the Pleiades is what's known as an open star cluster – it's a loosely bound grouping of a couple of thousand stars that formed together and are slowly drifting apart over time.

The image of the Pleiades. — NASA/JPL-Caltech

When will you be able to see it? — People can look for Pleiades on November evenings, in the east in a couple of hours after dark.

Moon with Jupiter and Saturn

On November 18th and 19th, people will be able to enjoy a crescent moon near Jupiter and Saturn after sunset.

The image shows Saturn and Jupiter near the Moon. — NASA/JPL-Caltech

Jupiter and Saturn have been brilliant highlights of the night sky for much of this year, says NASA.

Earthshine

The eerily glow of the Earth when it illuminates the night side of the Moon is called Earthshine.

NASA says that it is sunlight that has been reflected off of Earth, then bounced off the Moon and back to our eyes.

Earthshine can be seen in this image. — NASA/JPL-Caltech

The best times to observe Earthshine in November are on the 17th through the 20th, following sunset, and before dawn on the 9th through the 12th. And for an added treat, on the 12th, the Moon, illuminated by both sunshine and Earthshine, will appear just above the "Morning Star," Venus.

Moreover, these are the phases of the Moon for the month of November.

The phases of the Moon for the month of November. — NASA/JPL-Caltech



