Can't connect right now! retry
world
Tuesday Nov 03 2020
By
AFP

No vote for Trump: Biden in the lead as village of 12 kicks off US Election 2020

By
AFP

Tuesday Nov 03, 2020

Selectman Les Otten drops a ballot in a box shortly after midnight for the US presidential election at the Hale House at Balsams Hotel in the hamlet of Dixville Notch. Reuters

DIXVILLE NOTCH, UNITED STATES: A tiny northeastern town in the middle of the forest comprising 12 residents in the US state of New Hampshire have kick-started Election Day at the stroke of midnight on Tuesday by voting unanimously for Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

The village in the middle of the forest, near the Canadian border, has traditionally voted "first in the nation" since 1960.

The vote and count only took a few minutes, with five votes for Biden and none for President Donald Trump, who is seeking a second term.

Neighbouring village Millsfield also begins voting at midnight but a third village in the area, which typically follows the same tradition, canceled overnight voting due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Read more: US Election 2020: Trump or Biden? Americans to decide today

Electoral laws in New Hampshire allow municipalities with fewer than 100 residents to open their polling stations at midnight and to close them when all registered voters have fulfilled their civic duty.

Most polling stations on the East Coast will open at 6:00 or 7:00 am (1100 or 1200 GMT) on Tuesday.

But with a huge expansion in mail-in voting to safeguard against the Covid-19 pandemic, a record of nearly 100 million people have already cast ballots.

While many early votes are believed to have been cast by Democrats –encouraged by Biden to take advantage of the opportunity – Trump´s campaign is hoping for a massive wave of Republican supporters voting in person on Tuesday.

More From World:

Joe Biden vs Donald Trump: Democratic presidential candidate leads Google search interest

Joe Biden vs Donald Trump: Democratic presidential candidate leads Google search interest
When is your polling place open on Election Day?

When is your polling place open on Election Day?
Vienna shooting: Two dead, over a dozen wounded in 'frightening' Austria attack

Vienna shooting: Two dead, over a dozen wounded in 'frightening' Austria attack
US Election 2020: Trump or Biden? Americans to decide today

US Election 2020: Trump or Biden? Americans to decide today
Pakistan 'strongly condemns heinous terrorist attack' in Vienna, offers condolences

Pakistan 'strongly condemns heinous terrorist attack' in Vienna, offers condolences
Wife registers FIR against husband after discovering he is bald

Wife registers FIR against husband after discovering he is bald
Pakistani students protest against offensive cartoons outside French embassy in London

Pakistani students protest against offensive cartoons outside French embassy in London
Two children rescued three days after powerful earthquake hits Turkey

Two children rescued three days after powerful earthquake hits Turkey
Global coronavirus death toll crosses 1.2 million

Global coronavirus death toll crosses 1.2 million
'Giant in journalism': British correspondent Robert Fisk dies at 74

'Giant in journalism': British correspondent Robert Fisk dies at 74
Kabul University attack: 19 dead, 22 injured as six-hour-long gun battle ends

Kabul University attack: 19 dead, 22 injured as six-hour-long gun battle ends

Latest

view all