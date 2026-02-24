Trump seeks to strike back in crucial State of the Union

US President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, US, March 28, 2025. — Reuters

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump will try to sell voters on the record of his first year back in power during his State of the Union address Tuesday, despite suffering a series of stinging blows ahead of November's crucial midterm elections.

After a year of breakneck activity that has stunned America and the world, the 79-year-old Republican's flagship speech to Congress — which he has largely sidelined — comes at a tense time.

Trump is fuming over a string of recent setbacks, including dismal approval ratings and the Supreme Court striking down his signature tariffs, a cornerstone of his economic agenda.

Adding to the drama, Trump will be speaking right in front of the same justices — including two of his own appointees — whom he branded "fools" over the stunning ruling.

If Democrats win back either the House or Senate in November, it could paralyse the rest of Trump's second term — and put him at the risk of a possible third impeachment.

But Trump shows no signs of backing down in a speech that is likely to mix a defence of his first year with a launching pad for the midterms.

"It's going to be a long speech because we have so much to talk about," Trump said at the White House on Monday.

The president also dismissed "fake" polls including a Washington Post-ABC News-Ipsos poll published on Sunday showing his approval rating at just 39%.

Democrat protests

Democrats are lining up responses including boycotts and silent protests for the address — mandated by the US Constitution which says that the president shall "from time to time give to the Congress information of the State of the Union."

Tina Smith, a Democratic senator from Minnesota, said she would skip it because Trump uses his speeches to "spread lies — not to mention they're long and boring."

The speech comes after a year in which Trump has asserted unprecedented executive power, targeted opponents and slapped his name on buildings at home, while upending the world order abroad.

Trump will be keen to tout what his administration says is its success on immigration, especially on cutting crossings over the Mexican border.

But polls show that while voters like his overall stance on immigration, they don't like the harsh deportation raids in which two US citizens were shot dead in January.

On the economy, he will be selling what he claims is success in cutting inflation and restoring what he calls a "Golden Age" of America.

But billionaire Trump also faces a challenge to convince voters who are still worried about the cost of living — which many blame on the tariffs that the Supreme Court struck down.

Iran tensions

The world will meanwhile be watching for hints from Trump about possible military action against Iran, with a huge US military build-up pressing Tehran to make a nuclear deal.

The key speech has been used to advance foreign policy before — former president George W. Bush fashioned his 2003 State of the Union speech, for instance, to make the case for war with Iraq.

Adding to the interest will be the guests that both Republicans and Democrats bring to watch the address from the gallery, part of a long tradition.

Trump has invited the US men's ice hockey team after they won Olympic gold for the first time since 1980 by beating Canada 2-1 in Italy.

But the women's team said they were declining Trump's invitation, US media reported, a day after the president joked in a call to the men's team that he would be impeached if he didn't invite the women.

Two Democratic members of the House of Representatives said they were bringing as guests the family members of a victim of disgraced late financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Trump has denied any links to sex offender Epstein but the scandal continues to nag at his presidency.