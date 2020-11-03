Can't connect right now! retry
Joe Biden vs Donald Trump: Democratic presidential candidate leads Google search interest

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 03, 2020

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is leading the popularity charts ahead of election day.

As the Election Day countdown begins, with more than 94 million ballots already cast and US President Donald Trump still leading the polls through key swing states, internet searches about the presidential candidates have peaked across all states.

According to Google Trends, 49% of the candidate searches were related to Joe Biden.

On the other hand, about 45% of the searches were about Donald Trump. Some 5% of the searches included Jo Jorgensen of the Libertarian Party, while only 1% of the searches included Green Party’s Howie Hawkins.

Americans also searched about different political issues that developed over the last weeks, with “unemployment” being the most-searched keyword across the country, followed by “Supreme Court of the United States,” “healthcare”, and “wages,” among others.

That apart, phrases such as “how to vote” spiked by +1,000%, “where do I vote” by +1,400%, and “what time do polls open on Election Day” by +700% past day.

Google Trends also revealed people’s interest in previous elections in comparison to the US Election 2020.

It should be noted that search data only indicates people’s curiosity in the subject or candidate. It does not show voter’s intent.

