Jemima Khan's romantic comedy to go on floors next month

British documentary, TV, film producer Jemima Khan's romantic comedy will go on floors next month.

Under the banner of Instinct Film Productions, the romantic comedy is highly-anticipated as it will also mark the feature return of director Shekhar Kapur (Elizabeth: The Golden Age), as reported by Deadline.

According to the details shared by the publication, the rom-com, with the supposed title: What’s Love Got To With It?, stars Lily James (Baby Driver), Shazad Latif (Star Trek: Discovery), and Emma Thompson (Beauty And The Beast).

With the aforementioned star-studded cast, the plot of the feature film is still kept hidden.

"Plot details are being kept under wraps but we understand the cross-cultural rom-com is about love and marriage and is set between London and South Asia," the report disclosed.