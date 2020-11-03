Can't connect right now! retry
Jemima Khan's romantic comedy to go on floors next month

British documentary, TV, film producer Jemima Goldsmith is also Prime Minister Imran Khan's former wife. Photo: Geo.tv/File

British documentary, TV, film producer Jemima Khan's romantic comedy will go on floors next month.

Under the banner of Instinct Film Productions, the romantic comedy is highly-anticipated as it will also mark the feature return of director Shekhar Kapur (Elizabeth: The Golden Age), as reported by Deadline.

According to the details shared by the publication, the rom-com, with the supposed title: What’s Love Got To With It?, stars Lily James (Baby Driver), Shazad Latif (Star Trek: Discovery), and Emma Thompson (Beauty And The Beast).

With the aforementioned star-studded cast, the plot of the feature film is still kept hidden.

"Plot details are being kept under wraps but we understand the cross-cultural rom-com is about love and marriage and is set between London and South Asia," the report disclosed.

