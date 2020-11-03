Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 03 2020
By
Web Desk

Katy Perry dons a giant voting sticker encouraging people to vote

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 03, 2020

Katy Perry dons a giant voting sticker encouraging people to vote

Katy Perry has taken taken to the streets of LA in a last ditch effort to get US citizens to vote for this upcoming presidential election.

During her street stroll, the Grammy award-winning paired her giant ‘I Voted’ sticker cut-out with a facemask, a long cream colored dress and brown flip-flops.

She even posted a video of the event over on Instagram with a few lines from her song, Not The End Of The World.  The lyrics blasting  throughout the short clip read, “It’s not the end of the world. No, not the end of the world. Throw on your fancy attire, fears in the fire. Don’t lose hope."

The singer’s caption also contained an air of whimsy. It read, “TOMORROW IS ELECTION DAY! Tell your mom, tell your dad, tell complete strangers on the street to #VOTENOW”

Check it out below:


More From Entertainment:

Justin Bieber gears up for a 2020 People’s Choice Award performance

Justin Bieber gears up for a 2020 People’s Choice Award performance
Johnny Depp faces additional financial blows after losing libel case

Johnny Depp faces additional financial blows after losing libel case

Prince Charles to face a new challenge from Australia when he becomes king

Prince Charles to face a new challenge from Australia when he becomes king
Jemima Khan's romantic comedy to go on floors next month

Jemima Khan's romantic comedy to go on floors next month
Queen Elizabeth's image was unscathed after voting remarks unlike Harry, Meghan

Queen Elizabeth's image was unscathed after voting remarks unlike Harry, Meghan

Beyoncé touches on her unique parenting strategies: ‘I check in with my kids’

Beyoncé touches on her unique parenting strategies: ‘I check in with my kids’
Lady Gaga urges voters to 'fight for what they believe in' during Biden rally

Lady Gaga urges voters to 'fight for what they believe in' during Biden rally

Chrissy Teigen opts for a tattoo in tribute to late baby Jack

Chrissy Teigen opts for a tattoo in tribute to late baby Jack
Trump 'laughed out loud' over Meghan Markle, Prince Harry jibe, says Piers Morgan

Trump 'laughed out loud' over Meghan Markle, Prince Harry jibe, says Piers Morgan
Mark Ruffalo in awe of Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid's 'strongest Avenger'

Mark Ruffalo in awe of Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid's 'strongest Avenger'

Ariana Grande calls for fans to stay home this Halloween: ‘please be safe’

Ariana Grande calls for fans to stay home this Halloween: ‘please be safe’
Kate Middleton didn't test positive for COVID-19, Kensington Palace confirms

Kate Middleton didn't test positive for COVID-19, Kensington Palace confirms

Latest

view all