Katy Perry dons a giant voting sticker encouraging people to vote

Katy Perry has taken taken to the streets of LA in a last ditch effort to get US citizens to vote for this upcoming presidential election.

During her street stroll, the Grammy award-winning paired her giant ‘I Voted’ sticker cut-out with a facemask, a long cream colored dress and brown flip-flops.



She even posted a video of the event over on Instagram with a few lines from her song, Not The End Of The World. The lyrics blasting throughout the short clip read, “It’s not the end of the world. No, not the end of the world. Throw on your fancy attire, fears in the fire. Don’t lose hope."

The singer’s caption also contained an air of whimsy. It read, “TOMORROW IS ELECTION DAY! Tell your mom, tell your dad, tell complete strangers on the street to #VOTENOW”

Check it out below:



