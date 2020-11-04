Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 04 2020
By
Web Desk

Actor's flirtatious advances towards Kate Middleton leaves Prince William fuming

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 04, 2020

Actor quipped how Kate Middleton has always been his school crush leaving Prince William furious

Prince William lost his cool when a popular personality started flirting with his wife Kate Middleton at a public event. 

It all happened when professional comedian Jack Whitehall was sitting with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at a Royal Variety Performance in the royal box.

Jack casually brought up the fact that he and Kate went to the same school, but never talked to each other.

The comedian then quipped how the Duchess has always been his school crush.

Jack said at the 2014 show: “We were actually at school together. This is true. We were at the same school.

“I don’t know whether it’s appropriate given the circumstances, but you were probably my first ever crush.

“Okay, definitely inappropriate. You Highness is giving me a very sharp look," Jack added.

This uncomfortable interaction enraged William who made a passive-aggressive remark right after.

“Because he was very nice, but very passive-aggressive, ‘Oh so you were flirting with my missus? Oh no, no, that was very, very funny’.

“That’s him going, ‘I could have you beheaded,’” Jack later recalled of the Duke reprimanding him. 

More From Entertainment:

Selena Gomez issues final voting message for Americans before polling wraps up

Selena Gomez issues final voting message for Americans before polling wraps up
Lil Wayne dumped: Denise Bidot ditches him after Donald Trump endorsement

Lil Wayne dumped: Denise Bidot ditches him after Donald Trump endorsement

Prince William blasted by Meghan Markle's supporters for pulling off 'failed PR stunt'

Prince William blasted by Meghan Markle's supporters for pulling off 'failed PR stunt'
Prince Harry sparks fury after his 'relentless preaching' ignites war with royal expert

Prince Harry sparks fury after his 'relentless preaching' ignites war with royal expert

Travis Scott turns off social media to put family first

Travis Scott turns off social media to put family first

Miley Cyrus shuts down rumours she unfollowed Kendall Jenner with class

Miley Cyrus shuts down rumours she unfollowed Kendall Jenner with class
Bella Hadid 'proud' of mom Yolanda Hadid for voting for the first time in US election 2020

Bella Hadid 'proud' of mom Yolanda Hadid for voting for the first time in US election 2020
US election 2020: Kanye West makes sure to cast vote - but for himself

US election 2020: Kanye West makes sure to cast vote - but for himself
Priyanka Chopra's jaw-dropping net worth is sure to leave you stunned

Priyanka Chopra's jaw-dropping net worth is sure to leave you stunned

Meghan Markle makes history by voting early in 2020 US election breaking royal protocol

Meghan Markle makes history by voting early in 2020 US election breaking royal protocol
Brad Pitt visits ex-wife Angelina Jolie to settle differences over custody of children

Brad Pitt visits ex-wife Angelina Jolie to settle differences over custody of children

Sofia Richie enjoys PDA-filled moments with Matthew Morton after split with Scott Disick

Sofia Richie enjoys PDA-filled moments with Matthew Morton after split with Scott Disick

Latest

view all