Can't connect right now! retry
business
Wednesday Nov 04 2020
By
Web Desk

AED to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 4

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 04, 2020

The buying rate of UAE Dirham was Rs43.5 while it was sold at Rs44 at the opening of trading. Poet: Geo.tv

KARACHI: The buying rate of UAE Dirham was Rs43.5 while it was sold at Rs44 at the opening of trading in Pakistan’s currency market on Wednesday, November 4.

Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the open market today.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

CurrencyBuyingSelling
Australian Dollar111.8 
115.8 
Canadian Dollar119.1
121.1
Chinese Yuan 
23.75 
23.9
Euro
187.1
189.6
Japanese Yen 
1.55
1.58
Saudi Riyal 
42.05
42.65
UAE Dirham 
43.5
44
UK Pound Sterling 
206.6
211.6
US Dollar 
159.8
160.5 


More From Business:

November 4: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market opening update

November 4: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market opening update
Saudi Riyal and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 4

Saudi Riyal and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 4
USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 4

USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 4
Pakistan stocks record highest single-day surge in 6 months

Pakistan stocks record highest single-day surge in 6 months
Federal cabinet expected to reduce power tariff by Rs6 for SMEs

Federal cabinet expected to reduce power tariff by Rs6 for SMEs
November 3: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market closing update

November 3: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market closing update
AED to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 3

AED to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 3
Saudi Riyal and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 3

Saudi Riyal and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 3
USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 3

USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 3
PSX: Stocks continue to take a battering, KSE 100 closes down more than 700 points

PSX: Stocks continue to take a battering, KSE 100 closes down more than 700 points
AED to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 2

AED to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 2
Saudi Riyal and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 2

Saudi Riyal and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 2

Latest

view all