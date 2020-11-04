AED to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 4

The buying rate of UAE Dirham was Rs43.5 while it was sold at Rs44 at the opening of trading. Poet: Geo.tv

KARACHI: The buying rate of UAE Dirham was Rs43.5 while it was sold at Rs44 at the opening of trading in Pakistan’s currency market on Wednesday, November 4.

Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the open market today.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

Currency Buying Selling Australian Dollar 111.8

115.8

Canadian Dollar 119.1

121.1

Chinese Yuan

23.75

23.9

Euro

187.1

189.6

Japanese Yen

1.55

1.58

Saudi Riyal

42.05

42.65

UAE Dirham

43.5

44

UK Pound Sterling

206.6

211.6

US Dollar

159.8

160.5





