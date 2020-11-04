Young Muslim men extolled for rescuing victims during 'frightening' Vienna attack

Wednesday Nov 04, 2020
Two young Muslim heroes are praised worldwide for their bravery and presence of mind after they jeopardised their lives to save a police officer and two women during Monday’s terrorist attack in Austria.
The heroes, identified as Recep Tayyip Gultekin and Mikail Ozen, are Austrians of Turkish descent.
A video, making rounds on social media, is shot from a nearby building in Vienna’s city centre where the incident took place. The clip shows the duo running towards the exit of the metro station and helping panic-stricken civilians to take shelter as the street echoed with daring gunshots.
According to TRT World, Gultekin came to the aid of an injured woman. "After I carried the woman to a nearby restaurant, the terrorist pointed his gun at me," he shared the details.
Despite the fact that he hid from the gunman who was carrying a long-barrel assault gun, Gultekin endured minor injuries.
Praising the valiance of Austrian-Turkish men, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan video called them for saving an elderly woman and a police officer during the attack.
Moreover, Ozan Ceyhun, Turkey’s ambassador in Vienna, lauded the brave men on Twitter, linking to an Austrian press account of their deeds: “Heroes of the Vienna attack: two men rescued injured police officers.”
At least two people were killed and more than a dozen wounded in a mass shooting late Monday night at multiple locations in the Austrian capital that left the calm atmosphere of the city shattered, sending everyone into a panic.
As music lovers enjoyed an opera and young people in bars raised a final glass together before a new coronavirus lockdown, multiple gunmen opened fire in Vienna at six central locations — including one near a synagogue — at around 8pm (1900 GMT), AFP reported.