US Election 2020: Maskless Melania Trump angers social media

FLOTUS Melania Trump arrives to vote at Palm Beach, Florida. Photo: Twitter

The First Lady of the United States (FLOTUS) angered social media on Tuesday when she went out to vote without wearing a mask.



In September, Melania Trump, her husband Donald Trump and their son Barron Trump tested positive for coronavirus.



However, the FLOTUS could be seen walking to the polling booth at Morton and Barbara Mandel Recreation Centre in Palm Beach, Florida, without a mask on Tuesday, as her husband battles Joe Biden for a second shot at running the United States.



According to the press at the booth, Melania was the only one not wearing a mask there. Washington Post journalist Mike Madden quoted a press pool report that read: “At 10 am, Melania Trump entered the Morton and Barbara Mandel Recreation Centre in Palm Beach to vote.

“She was the only person not wearing a mask.”

People took to social media to remind the first lady that had been careless without wearing a face covering when she went out to vote.



According to an emergency order by Palm Beach County, facial coverings are to be worn in businesses and establishments, in public places and county and municipal government facilities.

Critics of President Donald Trump have often criticised him for not taking the coronavirus seriously and not taking enough measures to contain the disease.



More than 230,000 people have died from the novel coronavirus in the US and more than 9.4mn people have contracted the disease in the country.



